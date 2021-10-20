Good Wednesday Morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we welcome you to the half-way point.
After a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, expect some nice warming today thanks to mostly clear sky conditions. This afternoon temperatures will reach 79 degrees in the Upstate and 74 degrees in the Mountains. Another round of chilly overnight lows take over with temperatures dropping once again in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will begin to increase tonight ahead of our next disturbance.
A cold front moves in tomorrow giving us increasing clouds and triggering a few showers Thursday and into the day Friday. Highs stay in the 70s region-wide.
Drier and cooler weather follows into the weekend, with highs holding in the lower 70s for the Upstate, and 60s for the mountains as just a few passing clouds.
