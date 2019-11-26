Mild weather will continue for much of this week, but we're watching for a few chances of showers!
Sun and clouds will prevail today as highs reach the 60s - close to normal for this time of year! Clouds will continue building tonight ahead of a few showers on Wednesday. It certainly doesn’t look like a washout, but showers could slow things down on the roads. The best chance of any passing rain would be in the morning through midday, clearing in the afternoon.
Thanksgiving Day is looking NICE with sunshine and highs in the 60s area-wide! We will carry that nice weather into Black Friday, but the morning will be cool in the 40s (but not cold!)...so keep this in mind if you are hitting the early sales!
Our next good chance for rain will arrive on Sunday followed by some mountain snow and a big cool-down starting next week.
