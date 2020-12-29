A roller coaster of temperatures come through the end of 2020, in the 50s today, 40s tomorrow, and then 60s by the end of the week. Among this, expect sunshine to change over to rain and storms.
This morning begins with patchy dense fog, and temperatures in the 30s. Throughout the day, expect a comfortable pattern with sun and clouds and highs reaching the 50s area-wide. Tonight drops back into the 30s.
Most of Wednesday stays dry as clouds develop, but a brief shower could pop up late in the day as highs reach just the 40s. With the clouds and more showers developing, the overnight will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A storm system will take shape to our west and bring a soaking rain to the region on Thursday, New Years Eve. Highs will warm up during this rain into the low 60s, followed by another dose of mild temperatures on Friday. Unfortunately, there won't be much time to spend outdoors, as a cold front will bring widespread rain and possibly some strong to severe storms on Friday.
A few clouds and perhaps a mountain shower will linger on Saturday, with highs in the 50s to low 60s, followed by a cooler and sunny day on Sunday.
