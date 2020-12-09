Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you are having a great week so far.
Sunshine dominates the sky for the next few days, ahead of weekend rain. Warmer than average temperatures move in before that wet weather takes over.
Clear and cold conditions this morning with temperatures in the 20s. With abundant sunshine today, temperatures warm in the 50s for the Upstate and the mountains. Highs will get even warmer Thursday and Friday reaching the mid-60s for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains with lots of sunshine.
A cold front this weekend brings increasing shower chances for the Upstate and mountains. It's mainly a rain system, but the highest elevations could see it end as some snow by late Sunday.
Next week clears back out, but highs get cooler once again topping out in the 40s and 50s.
