Chilly mornings continue, but warmer afternoons stretch all the way into the weekend! The next big rain chance holds off until early next week.
The spring season officially begins this evening, and we're in for a great day to kick off the season. Temperatures reach 58 in the Upstate and 55 in the mountains, under a fully clear sky. A light breeze from the northeast may make jackets necessary for much of the day.
Clouds gradually build back in to the area on Thursday, bringing a chance for spotty rain in western NC. Highs should reach the 50s to lower 60s. A high elevation snowflake mixing in to the Tennessee border region can't be ruled out, especially in the evening.
Sunnier, warmer air returns to the southeast on Friday, to kick off a great stretch into the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday should reach near 70 degrees, and into the low 70s by Sunday. Next week, rain chances return on both Monday and Tuesday, sending a shot of colder air back into the southeast.
