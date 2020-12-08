For this evening we're looking at clear and cold conditions as temperatures quickly drop through the 40s and 30s for the Upstate and low 30s and 20s for the mountains.
Overnight we're looking at clear and cold conditions again with as temperatures drop into the upper 20s for the Upstate and low 20s for the mountains.
With abundant sunshine Wednesday temperatures warm in the 50s for the Upstate and the mountains. Temperatures get even warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains with lots of sunshine. Lows Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s, near freezing in the mountains.
A cold front this weekend brings increasing shower chances for the Upstate and mountains. It's mainly a rain system, but the highest elevations could see it end as some snow.
