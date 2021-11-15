For the overnight hours, we're looking at mainly clear skies, with colder conditions again, with lows in the upper 30s for the Upstate, and low to mid 30s in the mountains.
Temperatures start to rebound on Tuesday, with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, low 60s in the mountains. We'll see even warmer conditions on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front, with highs in the lower 70s, upper 60s in the mountains, under partly cloudy skies. Lows at night will be in the 40s.
As a cold front moves through late Thursday, we could see a few showers in the mountains, otherwise, it will be a dry frontal passage. Thursday night will be a bit cooler, with lows near 40, and mid 30s in the mountains.
We end the week with mostly sunny skies for Friday, with highs near 60, but much colder in the mountains, with highs in the upper 40s. Friday night will be cold under mostly clear skies, with lows in the 30s, upper 20s in the mountains.
For the weekend it will be cool and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
