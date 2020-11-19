The beautiful weather continues for a few more days. For this evening expect clear skies and temperatures dipping pretty quickly after sunset. Make sure you have a jacket with you. Temperatures will fall quickly into the low 50s and 40s.
Overnight it'll be another cold one with temperatures dipping into the low 30s for the mountains and protected valleys and upper 30s closer to the urban areas.
Temperatures will be steady in the 60s starting Friday with a few 70s possible Saturday. That sunshine will hold for Friday and into the weekend. By Sunday more clouds will move in ahead of spotty showers for the beginning of the work week. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate.
Next week is the big travel week leading up to Thanksgiving. Travel Monday and Tuesday looks okay, but Wednesday could be quite wet, then hopefully drying out for Thanksgiving Day. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s.
