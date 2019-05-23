Right now it looks like a near-average hurricane season from the perspective of NOAA, as well as other outlets that provide these long range outlooks.
9-15 Named storms are expected, which is a pretty wide range! However, narrowing it down any further would be nearly impossible.
The two biggest factors in forecasting this year's hurricane season are El Nino and sea surface temps. El Nino conditions should provide a less favorable upper air environment for hurricanes to form and intensify, however, sea surface temps are forecasted to be very warm. That would promote hurricane intensification.
The outlook says nothing about how many will make landfall, and all it takes is one storm making landfall in SC for it to be an active year for us!
