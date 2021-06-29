The remnants of "Danny" are moving away, and so will any lingering showers this evening. Otherwise expect a decrease in clouds overnight with muggy and mild conditions. Lows by morning will be near 70 for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
Wednesday looks like a typical summer day with temperatures near normal, and a few pop up showers and storms. Highs will be near 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. At night temperatures only dip to around 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
On Thursday chances for showers and storms increases as a cold front gets closer, highs will be near 90 in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains. At night a few showers and storms will linger, with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
Friday, the start of the 4th holiday weekend, looks to be a wet day with the cold front coming through, with numerous showers and T-Storms, highs will be cooler with low 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Showers diminish on Saturday, with a beautiful 4th of July in store for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s both days, with upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains, with lows at night in the 60s, some 50s in the mountains.
