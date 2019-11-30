Showers will push out late Sunday morning, which will be followed by some mountain snow Monday. Winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning are in effect for parts of WNC.
Clouds will continue clearing into this afternoon as the winds become breezy at times, especially in the mountains. Temperatures should reach into the 60s for most.
Starting at 7 PM tonight through 7 AM Tuesday, a winter weather advisory is in effect for Haywood, Graham, Madison, Yancey, and Mitchell counties while a winter storm WARNING is in place for Swain county, above 3500 feet. Several inches of snow accumulation are likely in these areas, with higher totals of 6"+ in higher elevations.
A dusting or some flurries are possible in places like Hendersonville/Asheville between tonight night and Monday night.
The Upstate will stay dry, but much cooler with some sun, highs in the 40s and 50s and a brisk breeze blowing once again. The rest of next week will be dry and quiet with highs in the 50s to near 60 with another chance for showers happening on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.