Sunday won't be quite as cool as Saturday was, but temperatures will stay near normal in the week ahead with limited rain chances.
Isolated showers are possible tonight with lows in the middle and upper 50s.
Patchy fog and thick clouds are likely to start Sunday followed by highs in the lower and middle 70s with a few peeks of sun by the end of the day.
Hit or miss showers are possible from the stretch of Sunday through Tuesday as a weak front moves through, but nothing major is expected.
After that front moves through, more sunshine and highs in the 70s are likely for Wednesday and Thursday.
Another weak front will move through Friday that might bring a shower or two, but safe to say it will bring highs back into the 60s and 70s next weekend.
