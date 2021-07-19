A slow moving cold front pushing through the area over the next few days will increase the rain and storms, with downpours likely. Expect slightly cooler than usual conditions as the system continues today and tomorrow.
As a cold front stalls nearby today, widespread rain and storms will move through, bringing flood risks as well as gusty wind potential. Lightning is also likely, so stay weather aware. Highs become cooler than normal, reaching the 70s to low 80s, after starting near 70 in the morning.
On and off rain will continue tonight, with some heavy, along with lows in the 60s. Tuesday follows suit, staying cooler than usual for mid-July and widespread rain and isolated storms.
We start to dry out Wednesday onward, with just a 20-30% chance at pop up showers or a brief storm each day. With the added sunshine, highs once again climb to normals for this time of year, into the mid and upper 80s, and eventually low 90s by the weekend. Overnights will slowly return to the 60s and low 70s by Saturday.
