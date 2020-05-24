Memorial Day won't be as hot, but there still will be scattered to widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Storms will gradually die off this evening resulting in some patchy fog and lows in the lower and middle 60s.
Expect a touch more clouds than sunshine Memorial Day and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees,
Much like today, showers and storms will begin firing up in the mountains early in the afternoon before migrating into the Upstate later on.
No widespread severe weather is expected, but a couple strong to severe storms are expected along with some localized flooding.
We'll stay in that similar pattern the rest of the week with perhaps a touch less PM storm coverage Tuesday and Wednesday.
Afternoon storm coverage will ramp back up towards the end of the week as a cold front approaches the area.
Highs ahead of the front will rise back into the 80s as a result as well.
Things should dry up a little bit more by next Sunday as the front finally pushes through the area.
