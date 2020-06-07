Upper level moisture from Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring clouds to the area Monday which will be followed by scattered showers and a few storms Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with increasing clouds and patchy fog with lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Clouds will keep highs Monday in the lower and middle 80s with an isolated shower or two possible.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms become possible ahead of a cold front that will eventually help push the remnants of Cristobal northeast of our area.
That will leave things dry and a bit cooler with lots of sun and highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday.
Isolated showers and storms become possible again next Saturday.
