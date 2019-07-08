(FOX Carolina) - Scattered storms are expected every day this week, with potentially some tropical moisture increasing our rain threat for the end of the week.
Tonight watch for a few showers and isolated storms. Lows will drop to 73 in the Upstate and 67 in the mountains for Tuesday morning. Through the day we’ll notice more clouds and highs will be a bit cooler than previous days. Expect afternoon temps in the low to mid 80s area-wide. A few showers and storms will be possible, but strong storms should be kept to a minimum.
Wednesday will bring some breakage of the clouds, with scattered afternoon storms once again. Highs will warm to the low to upper 80s.
Thursday and Friday will follow suit just like Wednesday. We could see an increased heavy rain threat because of a tropical system along the gulf coast. It isn’t expected to hit the Carolinas directly, but moisture will likely feed in to increase our rain chances.
