Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through the week, then we’ll be rewarded by cooler air for this weekend! It may finally feel like fall for all your outdoor plans!
Tonight expect isolated showers and lows in the mid to upper 60s area-wide. Tuesday will bring some scattered clouds and highs in the mid-upper 80s, which will be a few degrees cooler than previous days thanks to a weak frontal boundary.
Wednesday will heat right back up into the low 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains with sunshine. It stays near-record heat territory for Thursday as well with some mid-90’s possible for Upstate areas.
A cold front moves in late Friday, and that will lead to dropping temps this weekend! Highs will go from the 90s to the 70s with lower humidity! Overnight lows will be refreshing in the 50s starting Friday night.
A decent chance for rain will return late Sunday into Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.