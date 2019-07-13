After the rain, lows will be near 70 degrees to go along with areas of fog and mostly cloudy skies Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will be less stormy than Saturday, but a few pop-up showers and storms remain possible as highs reach the middle 80s to lower 90s.
Isolated afternoon storm chances will also continue into the first half of next week, but will slowly increase back up to scattered PM storms by later in the week into next weekend.
Highs during this time will still be plenty hot with highs in the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
