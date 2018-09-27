Per the National Weather Service, a tornado reportedly touched down in Anderson County Thursday evening.
Spotty light rain is possible in the early morning hours of Friday, but most places will be dry though mostly cloudy.
The rest of Friday will be considerably drier, but still with lingering showers and peeks of sunshine between clouds. This will keep highs in the 70s to low 80s.
The weekend looks to hold on to minimal showers on Saturday and Sunday, but most places will be dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s to low 80s.
Monday holds on to a mostly cloudy sky, but rain chances will be near zero through at least Wednesday for the entire region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.