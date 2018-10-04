Temperatures remain well above average the next few days before some slightly cooler air moves in next week.
This evening looks pleasant with temperatures falling into the 70s and eventually the 60s. Patchy dense fog is again possible across western NC overnight.
Friday still looks to be the hottest day as highs approach 90 degrees for many areas across the Upstate.
Temperatures start to decline this weekend as spotty rain chances gradually filter into the Upstate. Extra clouds on Sunday could help “cool” things even further into the low 80s.
Next week keeps mostly cloudy conditions each day with temperatures much closer to mid-October averages – in the mid to upper 70s. Rain looks to stay isolated Monday and Tuesday before increasing toward mid to late week.
