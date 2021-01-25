Good morning everyone and happy Monday! We hope that you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the new work-week.
Spotty showers are in the forecast today, so grab the rain gear before you head out the door. Today will be cloudy with a few rays of sunshine possible. Temperatures today will climb into the middle and upper for all of us with fairly light winds.
On Tuesday rain will linger and a front will sweep through early in the day which will create a chance of thunderstorms. It will also be warm as temperatures climb into the 70s in the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains. After the front passes in the morning expect decreasing clouds.
Another chance of rain arrives on Wednesday with a wintry mix possible in the Mountains. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 50s with lows dropping into the 30s.
Thursday through Saturday will be dry with sunshine.
