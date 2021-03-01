We saw near record warmth Sunday as temperatures soared into the 70, but a cooler pattern takes over this week, with rain both today and Wednesday.
A cold front on the way through today will bring widespread rain, mainly from the morning to midday. A few rumbles of thunder may come through as well. Some sun may peek out in the late afternoon, with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s all day in the Upstate, and dropping from the 50s to the 40s in the mountains. A gusty wind builds, between 20-30 mph area-wide.
Under a partly cloudy sky tonight, lows get a little colder, reaching the low to upper 30s.
Tuesday starts with some sun, but showers develop late in the evening and last into Wednesday. Both days end up in the 50s.
The sky clears Thursday, and should stay sunny into the weekend. However, high temperatures will be just a bit cooler than usual for this time of year, reaching just the 50s to near 60 degrees, with nights back near freezing and below.
