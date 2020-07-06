On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, tonight and through the middle of the week.
There's a small chance that some localized flooding could occur with some of the heavier downpours, but widespread flooding is not anticipated.
Expect a bit more rain (on & off) on Tuesday which will allow highs to scale back into the 70s.
Wednesday will feature a little less rain than Tuesday, but still the same on and off rain can be expected.
Showers and storms will become more isolated Thursday and Friday with highs bouncing back into the 80s and 90s.
Afternoon showers and storms look to be scattered Saturday and more isolated on Sunday into early next week.
