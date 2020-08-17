Rain chances are back this week, with the best chance for storms arriving toward Wednesday and Thursday. Slightly cooler than "normal" air for late-summer also comes along with the rain chances.
Temperatures this week will stay in the 80s! Today begins in the 60s for most under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Highs reach 81 in the mountains and 87 in the Upstate. The mountains will escape with just a small rain chance, but the Upstate could see some afternoon storms.
Tomorrow, expect mostly sunshine and just a 20% chance for rain or storms. Highs stay just barely below average, staying in the low to upper 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday bring this week's greatest rain chances, at 50-60%. Temperatures for the second half of the week stay in the 70s to mid-80s.
As rain chances back off to just 30-40% next weekend, high temperatures will start to warm back up again.
The tropics remain active, but nothing is currently threatening the eastern U.S. coast.
