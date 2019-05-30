Our heat wave will gradually loosen its grip on the western Carolinas over the next few days along with the return of isolated afternoon rain.
Starting this morning in the 60s to near 70 degrees, expect a few passing clouds at times. Highs this afternoon return to the upper 80s in the mountains and mid-90s in the Upstate, staying just below records. Generally, a mostly sunny sky is expected, though there will be a small chance at a brief shower or two in the mountains.
Friday will bring spotty showers to the mountains with a leftover one or two in the Upstate with highs in the 80s to near 90. As spotty rain and storms return each afternoon over the weekend for the entire area, highs should hold off into the 80s both days.
Our cooling will continue into next week as highs drop into the lower and middle 80s with hit or miss showers returning by mid-week. A couple overnights/early mornings will likely become cool enough for a light jacket as well, so we can look forward to the refreshing air!
