You couldn't ask for a better weather day for Labor Day. We've seen mainly sunny skies with warm temperatures and comfortable conditions. For this evening the nice conditions continue with temperatures falling from the 80s into the 70s under mostly clear skies.
Overnight expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
We'll have one more dry day for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s for the Upstate and low 80s for the mountains. The chance for showers and T-Storms increase beginning Wednesday with a 40% chance for showers and T-Storms for the mountains and Upstate with highs in the 80s.
We'll see similar conditions for Thursday with a 30% chance for showers and T-Storms and high temperatures in the 80s. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70. Chance for rain and storms ramps up Friday into the upcoming weekend. Expect a 50-60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s and low 80s for the mountains. Lows will be in the 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.