The hot weather is going to come to an abrupt end on Wednesday as a front moves in! A few showers will be possible mid-week, then sunny, pleasant weather will dominate through the weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. Tuesday will be our last HOT day for a while, with highs climbing to 86 in the mountains and a whopping 91 for the Upstate under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday will bring move clouds, isolated showers and lower temps as a northeast breeze takes over. Highs will stay in the 70s on Wednesday! Then clouds break up to sunshine on Thursday, with highs staying in the 70s in all areas!
Overnight lows will get more comfortable as well, as lows drop to the 50s by late week! It will be like a small taste of fall, even though we won’t officially usher in the season until Monday, Sept. 23.
