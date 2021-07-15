Heat and humidity will be oppressive through the end of the week! Expect more afternoon showers and storms to develop this weekend.
Friday will be slightly more stormy, but still many spots won’t even get rain. Highs will be back to near 90 with a 30-40% chance for rain.
As a front gets closer, our afternoon storms will become more numerous on Saturday, then rain will be likely on Sunday.
It will remain warm and humid, but temps will back off a bit as rain chances increase. Highs should stay in the 80s Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
