Storms and showers will continue in the forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures will heat up this weekend, with humidity levels going down slightly next week.
Tonight expect scattered showers and storms, with heavy rain and lightning as the main threats. Thursday will bring more oppressive humidity and warm temps in the low to mid 80s. Afternoon and evening storms will be scattered across the area, with the risk for some gusty wind, along with very heavy rain.
More of the same for Friday, with warm and muggy air and afternoon pop-up storms. Mountains locations will be favored, but all spots could see rain.
This weekend a front moves in the help knock out a bit if the humidity, but it will bring a late day storm chance for Saturday.
Sunday should be slightly drier and feel a tad better outside. Drier, hot weather will dominate into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.