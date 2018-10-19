The Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend!
This meteor shower happens every October, as the earth passes through debris in space left behind by Haley's comet.
For the best viewing, look east and southeast in the night sky toward the Orion constellation. You could see as many as 20 fast-moving meteors per hour! They will move as fast as 148,000 mph.
As far as viewing conditions, the sky will be clear but the moon will be in a waxing gibbous phase – meaning it’ll be on its way to becoming a full moon. Its bright light will hamper viewing somewhat, so make sure you’re away from major city and street lights for to optimize what you can see.
It’ll be chilly as well – expect temperatures in the 40s! Grab a jacket and enjoy!
