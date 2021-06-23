Gorgeous weather holds strong in the western Carolinas for the next few days, but the heat and humidity build back shower and storm chances over the weekend.
This morning starts with passing clouds and temperatures comfortably into the 50s and 60s. Expect a clearing sky through the day, with highs reaching the 70s to low 80s with low humidity. Tonight gets cooler and comfortable in the 50s to low 60s.
Thursday stays gorgeous in the 70s and low 80s with sun and clouds, followed by low to mid-80s on Friday. Overnights stay in the 50s and 60s.
The temperatures and humidity start to creep up beginning into the weekend. Expect a stray shower or storm over the weekend both days, though mostly dry weather is expected. Next week, shower and storm chances start to go up as more moisture builds into the southeast.
