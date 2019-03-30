Showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two will move through the area late tonight followed by a cooler and breezier Sunday.
Pockets of rain will approach western North Carolina from the west around midnight tonight and will then move across the rest of the area.
Lingering showers remain possible Sunday morning, but the rest of the day will bring some sunshine and a much cooler & breezier set-up.
There's also an outside chance that the TN/NC border could experience some high elevation snow flurries Sunday morning.
Expect highs to only reach the middle 50s in the mountains and middle to upper 60s in the Upstate accompanied by a brisk north wind at 10-20 mph with higher speeds in higher elevations.
Our cooling trend will continue into Monday and Tuesday with highs only reaching the 50s to near 60.
A disturbance will move along the South Carolina coast Tuesday, which could bring a stray shower or two to the western Carolinas, but overall most rain will miss us to the east.
Wednesday through next weekend will much more resemble Spring with highs back in the 60s and 70s.
Our next rain chance for rain and storms will be Friday as another front sweeps across the area, which will leave us dry next Saturday.
