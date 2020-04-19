Another storm system is set to bring possible flooding and isolated severe weather late tonight into early Monday morning.
Occasional showers are possible through the day today with temperatures staying generally in the 50s, though a few spots could see some 60s. Heavy rain becomes more likely area-wide tonight, and 1-2" of rain could fall. This will present at least a small flooding risk.
There's also a small threat for severe storms in the far southern Upstate between 3-6a as a line of stronger activity moves through. Gusty winds will be the primary concern, and the tornado threat remains very, very low.
It's a night to still stay weather aware, but it will not be anywhere close to a repeat of Easter's storms a week ago.
Lingering showers and storms are possible early Monday morning, but the rest of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be warm and dry with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Another robust storm system is likely to move through Thursday which, albeit is a bit too early to pin down specifics, could bring some severe weather as well. We'll update you on this as more details come to light in the coming days.
