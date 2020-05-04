Warm air starts the week, but the story will be how much cooler it gets by Mother's Day weekend!
A nice mix of sun and clouds is in store today with a few showers possible in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s.
Overnight, temperatures drop into the 50s to lower 60s. While the hours pre-midnight should stay fairly quiet, there is a wave of rain and storms expected to roll through before the sun comes up on Tuesday morning. Some of these storms could pack strong wind and widespread downpours as well as frequent lightning and perhaps some hail.
A few more storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening with another small chance of a few severe storms with gusty wind/hail the primary concerns.
The sky gradually clears on Wednesday as cooler air arrives, and Thursday looks quite nice with lots of sunshine as highs struggle to reach 70 degrees. The next shot at rain and perhaps a few storms will come Friday and could linger into early Saturday morning.
Saturday night into early Sunday morning could bring a threat for a frost or freeze to much of the region. Overnight lows could dip into the 30s area-wide!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.