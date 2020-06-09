Hit or miss showers and storms remain possible tonight with patchy fog developing by daybreak Wednesday with lows around 70.
Wednesday will start mostly rain-free, but rain and storms will develop later in the afternoon and continue into the evening with highs in the 80s.
There's a low, but non-zero chance that a couple storms produce some hail and damaging wind gusts Wednesday.
As a cold front sweeps all that moisture through the area, things will dry up on Thursday.
It'll still be plenty warm and still a bit muggy, but no rain is expected with lots of sun yielding highs in the 80s to near 90.
The lower humidity will kick in more on Friday sa highs scale back a touch into the lower and middle 80s.
Expect similar conditions Saturday, but Sunday returns the chance at pop-up storms during the afternoon.
Things cool off a little bit more early next week pushing highs back into the upper 70s/lower 80s with isolated shower and storm chances.
