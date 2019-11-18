Light showers today give way to a milder, drier week ahead before more weekend changes.
Some partial clearing this afternoon will help temperatures into the 50s, and there's a small chance of a lingering shower though most places will be dry.
Scattered clouds hang around Tuesday with highs staying in the 50s, but sunnier and warmer weather is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will rebound into the 60s.
Clouds build Friday, and rain becomes possible in the evening into Saturday. The timing of the rain still looks a little uncertain, but one way or another it clears out for Sunday with highs staying close to 60 degrees.
