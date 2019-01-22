(FOX Carolina) - Isolated areas of freezing rain become possible in the high elevations of the Upstate and into the WNC mountains after midnight tonight where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through Wednesday morning for the possibility of some ice on area roads.
Expect clouds to increase this evening as temperatures drop to the middle 30s in the Upstate and upper 20s lower 30s in the mountains.
Temperatures will start below freezing in the mountains early Wednesday but will rapidly rise to near 50 by the afternoon making rain showers possible on and off throughout the day.
Widespread heavier rain will sweep through Wednesday night and move out Thursday morning with some high elevation snow possible along the NC/TN border.
Thursday overall looks generally pleasant with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s in the Upstate and middle 40s in the mountains.
A quick burst of colder air will overtake the region Friday and Saturday putting highs back into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
A very small chance for light snow showers enters the picture in the mountains on Sunday while highs return to the 50s through early next week in the Upstate.
That will be followed by our next chance of mountain snow showers Tuesday and light rain showers for the Upstate.
