The week begins slightly cooler with some passing clouds, but warms up quickly in the days ahead. Rain looks to hold off until almost the end of the week.
Morning temperatures sit in the 50s to around 60 degrees, with a few clouds. A brief pocket of thicker clouds will build in from time to time today, especially through midday, but breaks into more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs stay comfortable in the low to mid-70s.
A wind shift and clearer skies have highs warming up for both Tuesday and Wednesday, into the low to mid-80s area-wide through midweek.
Thursday brings a few more clouds and a small chance for mountain rain, with a couple more showers by Friday across the entire area.
Our next decent rain maker will move through on Saturday bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, and highs hovering in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A few showers may hold on briefly into Sunday morning, but clears in time to enjoy the second half of the day with sunshine and highs in the 70s to low 80s.
