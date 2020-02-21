The sky clears and temperatures plummet throughout the early morning, leaving a threat for black ice in the wake of the rain and snow. Conditions will improve Friday afternoon, with a beautiful weekend in store.
Temperatures will plummet to 21 in the mountains and 28 in the Upstate for the morning commute, with patches of ice on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses for the morning commute. Sunny skies will barely warm us to 47 in the Upstate and 40 in the mountains for the afternoon.
Friday night is looking very chilly, with lows dropping to 21-26 area-wide, with patchy black ice possible once again in the mountains.
The weekend breaks back into gorgeous weather, with Saturday bringing back highs near normal for this time of year, in the low to upper 50s across the area. Sunday will bring some extra clouds and highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Rain should hold off until late Sunday night into Monday.
We’ll see the return of wet weather into early next week, with some heavy downpours possible toward Monday evening and overnight. Stay tuned!
