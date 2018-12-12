(FOX Carolina) - Temperatures dip into the middle and upper 20s throughout the morning, which will cause more re-freezing and potential for black ice.
Thus, a *Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Spartanburg, northern Greenville & Cherokee Co., SC and most of WNC through 10 AM*
After the icy start, today warms up nicely with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, which should melt a lot more snow. Expect a partly cloudy sky.
Tonight looks to stay above freezing in the Upstate and slightly below freezing in the mountains, so watch for isolated re-freeze on roads.
A mostly cloudy sky returns on Thursday keeping highs modest once again in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Rain moves into the area late Thursday night and continues pretty much the entire day Friday. Some isolated showers will linger into Saturday morning in the Upstate and afternoon in the mountains.
Sunday will be MUCH warmer with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s under a sunny sky before cooling down a bit early next week.
