Overnight we'll see conditions favorable for areas of patchy frost, especially in the favored colder protected areas. If you're not sure, cover or brings in your plants just in case. Lows will range from the mid 30s in the coldest spots, low 30s in the mountains. Closer to urban areas temperatures will be in the low 40s under clear skies.
Monday through Wednesday will feature sunny to partly cloudy skies, with more clouds in the mountains. Temperatures warm above normal with low to some mid 70s in the Upstate, and mid to upper 60s in the mountains. At night we'll see dry and chilly conditions with lows in the 40s, and some 30s in the mountains.
A cold front approaches the region on Thursday kicking off some rain showers, and they will linger into the overnight and Friday as well. There could be some thunder as well. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s, expect lows in the 40s and 50s.
Next weekend looks colder with lingering showers Saturday, otherwise it will be drying out. Highs in the 50s are expected, except 40s in the mountains on Sunday, and lows in the 30s and 40s.
