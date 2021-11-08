This morning starts cold! Some of the Upstate will end up colder than the mountains in spots, with temperatures area-wide dropping into the 30s overall. A Frost Advisory is out for most of the Upstate until 9am. Through the day, full sunshine dominates with just a light breeze. Highs reach above average, 72 for the Upstate and 68 in the mountains. Tonight won't be quite as cold with lows in the 30s and low 40s.
Tomorrow and Wednesday stay gorgeous, with chilly mornings and warm, sunny afternoons. Highs reach the low to mid-70s across the area. Enjoy some time outdoors!
A cold front approaches the region on Thursday kicking off some rain showers mainly late in the day, and they will linger into the overnight and Friday as well. There could be some thunder as well, though severe weather threats appear low. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s, expect lows in the 40s and 50s.
Next weekend looks colder with lingering clouds Saturday, otherwise it will be drying out and turning sunny. Highs in the 50s to barely 60are expected, with some 40s in the mountains by Sunday. Overnights get cold again, in the 30s, and could drop to the upper 20s for the mountains by the end of the weekend.
