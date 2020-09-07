Gorgeous weather lasts for the beginning of the week, with storms building back in by Wednesday. Soaking weather becomes possible late in the week, keeping temperatures near and below average over the next 7 days.
High pressure remains in control today, with morning temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Almost a fully sunny sky with a light breeze today, expect highs to reach the low to mid-80s. Tonight gets cool again, with a clear sky and lows in the 60s for Upstate and 50s for the mountains.
Tuesday brings a couple passing clouds but stays dry and comfortable, in the low to mid-80s. Shower and storm chances build back in on Wednesday with a 40% chance, and highs in the low 80s area-wide. Thursday brings similar conditions.
For Friday into the weekend expect more widespread showers and storms. There will be a 50% chance on Friday with a 60% chance into the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s with 70s for the mountains Saturday and Sunday, followed by nights in the 60s.
