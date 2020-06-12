Lower humidity will highlight the forecast for the next couple of days before unsettled weather brings a rain chance back on Sunday.
A clearing sky with lower humidity brings a gorgeous afternoon to end the week, as highs reach the low to mid-80s. Expect a north to northeast breeze up to 15 mph at times, keeping a refreshing feel to the air. Similar weather is expected on Saturday, though an isolated shower becomes possible in the mountains by mid-afternoon.
Clouds build in across the area on Sunday, and showers return to the forecast in the afternoon and evening. Highs scale back several degrees into the 70s to lower 80s. Scattered showers kick off next week as well with highs staying near 80 degrees. Rain chances gradually back off some toward Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.