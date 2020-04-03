Beautiful spring weather will continue across the Carolinas and Georgia through the early part of the weekend. Clouds and showers will return by Sunday, but no major washouts are expected.
This morning begins clear and chilly, with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. The afternoon stays sunny and warm, as highs rebound to 75 in the Upstate and 70 in the mountains.
Watch out for high pollen levels through the weekend! Oak tree pollen is the most prevalent.
Saturday looks to bring just a few passing clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight temperatures stay cool in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Sunday brings increasing clouds and highs in the low to mid-70s again. A few showers are possible through the day as a weak disturbance moves through, mainly for the mountains, but even there no washouts are expected.
The weather pattern remains unsettled next week with showers possible Monday and Tuesday, but no major rain or storms are expected through mid-week.
