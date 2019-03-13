Gorgeous weather for one more day before rain returns to the area toward the end of the week. Wet weather will clear in time for the weekend, but leaves slightly cooler air in place.
This morning, expect a clear sky with chilly temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s, with relatively calm wind. The rest of the day ends up with a few passing clouds and comfortable temperatures reaching the low 60s in the mountains, and upper 60s in the Upstate. Another "perfect 10" for outdoor plans.
Thursday begins dry, but becomes more and more cloudy as the day wears on. Temperatures hold in the low to upper 60s, as scattered rain begins to will begin on a dry note, but much cloudier as highs stay on the mild side.
Rain looks to return in the form of spotty showers Thursday afternoon, and then becomes more widespread Thursday night.
Friday begins with widespread, sometimes heavy rainfall, and lasts throughout most of the day, with spring-like temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Isolated rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. As the rain clears late into the evening, colder air sets up for the weekend.
Dry, generally sunny conditions take back over for both Saturday and Sunday, but highs remain cooler in the 50s to lower 60s. The cooler, clear conditions look to last into at least a couple days next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.