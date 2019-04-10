Brighter days lie ahead before more unsettled conditions move in for Friday and parts of the weekend. Temperatures stay well above average throughout the week and weekend.
Today brings full sunshine and highs in the 70s - a perfect 10! Thursday stays quite nice, with a cool but comfortable morning in the 40s and 50s followed by more sunshine in the 70s.
Heat and humidity build enough toward the end of the week that Friday will bring isolated morning showers, and a couple storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong, but for now no major severe weather is expected.
Saturday looks decent with a few passing showers, but Sunday looks to bring widespread rain and thunderstorm potential. As of now, severe storms look possible, but we’ll fine tune the forecast over the next few days. Luckily, whatever storms pop up on Sunday should be a one-day event, leaving next week with plenty more sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.