Gorgeous weather for one more day before rain returns to the area toward the end of the week. Wet weather will clear in time for the weekend, but leaves slightly cooler air in place.
It's another 10! Expect variable cloudiness today with highs into the 60s as any rain remains to the west.
Clouds thicken up Thursday and spotty rain is possible in the morning, especially in the northern Upstate and southern WNC areas. Through the day, just isolated showers are expected with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 60s.
Friday begins with widespread, sometimes heavy rainfall, and lasts throughout most of the day, with spring-like temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Isolated rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. As the rain clears late into the evening, colder air sets up for the weekend.
Dry, generally sunny conditions take back over for both Saturday and Sunday, but highs remain cooler in the 50s to lower 60s. The clear and even cooler conditions look to last into at least a couple days next week.
