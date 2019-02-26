Enjoy another gorgeous, sunny day Tuesday before showers gradually return the area mid to late week, and last into at least part of the weekend.
Morning temperatures sit in the 30s, and even close to freezing across many mountain towns. A couple clouds pass by early, but it clears to a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 60s in the mountains, and upper 60s in the Upstate.
Clouds build back into the area Wednesday which will bring a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but nothing major. Highs stay in the low to mid-60s.
Thursday and Friday will bring more spotty to scattered showers, but no washout rain. Highs again reach the low to mid-60s. An even warmer day comes on Saturday, in the 60s to near 70 degrees, but the rain chance continues.
Arctic air plunges back into the southeast toward the end of the weekend and start of next week, with highs not getting out of the 40s and 50s, and lows near freezing once again.
There's also some indication on both of our long range computer models that some winter weather in the mountains becomes possible from Sunday into next week, though the Upstate looks more like a cold rain with a small chance for northern spots to see some winter concerns.
We'll keep the forecast updated as more information and details become known in the coming days.
