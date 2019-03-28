Warming temperatures nudge the skymeter up to a perfect 10 through the end of the week, before some rain moves in this weekend.
A clear sky today along with a light breeze from the south brings a warm afternoon. Temperatures reach 68 for the Upstate and 64 in the Asheville area. Tonight won't get quite as cold, with lows dropping into the upper 30s and mid-40s.
Another day of sunshine has even warmer highs building in to end the week tomorrow, reaching the low to mid-70s across the entire area with just a few passing clouds overhead.
Saturday stays mostly dry, but a bit on the cloudy side with highs still in the lower and middle 70s. While there's a slight chance at a brief mountain shower, most areas will remain dry.
Sunday brings the return of scattered showers throughout the day, with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. The afternoon may end up a bit drier at times than the morning. Most of the rain will be out by Monday, but a few stray showers are certainly not out of the question. Much cooler air lingers to start the week, with highs only in the 50s across the entire area.
Isolated showers remain possible Tuesday before things dry and warm back up by Wednesday.
